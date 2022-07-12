CNG, PNG prices hiked for the fourth time this year

MUMBAI: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices were hiked by ₹4 and ₹3, respectively. CNG will now be available in Mumbai at ₹80/Kg whereas PNG will be available at ₹48.50/Standard Cubic Meter (SCM). This is the fourth hike in the prices of natural gas in 2022.

Earlier CNG was priced at ₹76/Kg while PNG was available at ₹45.50/SCM. In the last hike, prices of CNG were increased by ₹4.

“Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹4.00/Kg and Domestic PNG by ₹3.00/ SCM in and around Mumbai,” said a statement from MGL.

Taxi unions have stated that they have no choice apart from converting their car into battery-operated vehicles.

“We have no choice left with us with the constant hike in CNG prices. We have decided to convert our vehicles into battery-operated as we have no choice. The fares of auto-rickshaw and taxis are supposed to be hiked so we have to wait for that to happen,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai TaxiMen’s Union.

Autorickshaw unions have stated that they will be approaching the new government and taking immediate action against the constant hike in prices. “We had approached the government earlier but nothing was done. Now a new government is in force we will be approaching them,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.