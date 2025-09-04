CNP employee booked for securing job with help of dummy candidate

MUMBAI: Another employee of the Currency Note Press (CNP), Nashik, was booked on Monday for allegedly hiring a person to impersonate him for clearing the competitive examination conducted for the post of a junior technician in 2022. Earlier in July, seven employees of the printing press were arrested for the same offense. The accused hired a person to impersonate him and clear the exam to secure the job.

According to the police, the incident dates back to 2022 when a recruitment process was conducted by CNP for filling 135 posts at the Nashik office, including those of junior technicians. On receiving a tip-off, earlier this year, that some of the employees had used forged documents and also employed people to impersonate them for appearing the exam to secure the job, CNP officials conducted an internal verification for all the employees who were recruited in the last five years. Their photos, biometrics and education certificates were cross-checked, said a police officer.

In July this year, seven employees, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashuthosh Kumar, all from Nalanda, Bihar, were arrested after it was found that they had employed people to impersonate them to appear for the exam conducted for securing the job, he added.

On Monday, during the verification process, it was found that the photo of a junior technician, Sarwan Kumar, on the application form was different from the one captured during the examination, the officer said.

The police said that further investigation revealed that he had given ₹15,000 to a person, Deepak Kumar, to appear as a dummy candidate and clear the examination for him. Subsequently, the police registered a complaint against both of them on Monday.