Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Coast Guard apprehends fishing vessel off Mumbai coast; 1.75L cash seized

Yogesh Naik
May 14, 2024 07:50 AM IST

It apprehended the fishing vessel ‘Aai Tuljai’, about 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai on May 12. “An ICG Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat apprehended the suspected vessel involved in illegal diesel smuggling,” the statement said

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a fishing vessel, with four crew members onboard, off the coast of Mumbai, and also confiscated a sum of 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Coast Guard apprehends fishing vessel off Mumbai coast; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75L cash seized
Coast Guard apprehends fishing vessel off Mumbai coast; 1.75L cash seized

It apprehended the fishing vessel ‘Aai Tuljai’, about 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai on May 12. “An ICG Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat apprehended the suspected vessel involved in illegal diesel smuggling,” the statement said.

After a thorough search of the vessel, a cache of “approximately 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of 30 lakh”, concealed within its fish holds was seized, it said, adding, a sum of 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash was confiscated. Interrogation of the arrested crew revealed their intent to peddle their illegal wares to unsuspecting fishermen, the ministry said.

The apprehended vessel was escorted by ICG Interceptor Boat to the Mumbai harbour, where it was handed over to the authorities of the Department of Customs for proper investigation and legal proceedings, the statement said.

Other coastal security agencies, including the police, fisheries, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, were also brought into the fold to ensure a comprehensive action against this maritime menace, it added.

