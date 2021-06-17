Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking ship off Mumbai coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued 16 crew members after a merchant vessel barge went aground amid rough weather off the coast of Mumbai, the ICG said in a statement. The ship was sinking three km away from Revdanda jetty.

Following a distress message from a barge merchant vessel called Mangalam, two Chetak helicopters were launched from Daman and one ship took off from the Murud Janjira Fort in Mumbai led by the ICG to rescue stranded members.

“In a daredevil sea-air coordinated operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions, ICG's two Chetak Helicopters ex-Daman & ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from barge merchant vessel Mangalam reported aground off Revdanda in Mumbai today,” the ICG said in tweet.

The ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed out from Dighi for rescue operation while two ICG helicopters were also launched from its air station in Daman.

“ICGS Subhadra Kumari Chauhan arrived in the vicinity of the distressed vessel at about 10.15 hrs. Moreover, CG helicopters also arrived at the location and commenced winching of the crew against the weather,” ICG further added.

The 16 crew members were taken to Revdanda.





(with inputs from PTI

