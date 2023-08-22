Colaba residents raise stink over underground garbage bins

MUMBAI: Even as the BMC has plans to deploy waste bin attendants and change tender conditions for the installation of underground bins at 12 new locations in the city, residents of Colaba have raised a stink about the four installed bins in their area. Mumbai, India – Aug 21, 2023: Bella Shah and Makrand Narvekar visit Underground Waste Bin at Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, nr Old Customs House, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 21, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

From 2018 onwards, the civic body has installed underground waste bins at 19 locations in Mumbai in an endeavour to prevent foul odour and stray animals from fiddling with refuse. But the underground bins are defeating this very purpose, according to former corporator Makarand Narwekar, who has written to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on this and demanded a performance audit.

Narwekar’s letter says that though the dustbins have been helpful, they have given rise to other problems such as giving out a stench and attracting mosquitoes and other insects. “Primarily, this is happening because they are not being maintained like the one at Lion’s Gate in Colaba,” reads the letter. “These dustbins have been installed using money from the public exchequer. And we must ensure that it is appropriately utilised to benefit Mumbai’s citizens.”

Narwekar has also demanded a performance audit of all the underground dustbins and follow-up action. He has also asked that a maintenance clause be included in the new tenders for contractors.

Jaideep More, acting assistant commissioner, A ward, and the executive engineer for solid waste management (SWM) said that the tenders for the existing 19 locations were based on supply, instruction, testing and commission (SITC), and the maintenance was at the ward level. “There was no clause on annual maintenance,” he said. However, the new bins that the BMC is planning to install at 12 locations at a cost of ₹2.44 have a one-year warranty and comprehensive maintenance for two years written into the tender. These bins will be installed on the premises of KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and the TB hospital in Sewri.

“Apart from this, the BMC has employed a bin attendant at Prakash Pethe Marg at Macchimar Nagar’s Gate Number 4 to educate people on keeping the area clean and also to keep dogs and rodents at bay,” said More. “The hydraulic system of the underground bin near Lions’ Gate, which has broken down, will be repaired and a bin attendant will be deployed there as well.”

Another problem is that of garbage segregation. A civic official from the solid waste management department in A ward explained that there were no separate bins for dry and wet waste. “Moreover, people don’t even open the flap of the bin to chuck their garbage but discard it outside,” he said. “So we have decided to man the underground bin spots with the help of NGO volunteers. We have already deployed people at two spots to educate citizens on how to put garbage inside the bins.”

