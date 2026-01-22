Commercial buildings to replace Mumbai’s Parle-G factory; environment panel clears demolition

MUMBAI: The aroma of freshly baked Parle-G biscuits stopped drifting through Vile Parle in mid-2016. Now, the landmark Parle Products factory itself is headed for the history books. iMumbai, India - January 21, 2026: A view of the Parle biscuit company at Vile Parle in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Parle Products plans to redevelop its oldest manufacturing premises in Vile Parle East, once the birthplace of India’s most recognisable biscuit, into a commercial complex.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), on January 7 granted partial environmental clearance to the project, permitting the demolition of 21 ageing structures on the site. A copy of the clearance is with Hindustan Times.

The company first moved redevelopment proposals with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in mid-2025 and later sought environmental approvals.

Spread across 5.44 hectares (13.45 acres), or 54,438.80 sq m, the prime land parcel in Vile Parle East is proposed to be redeveloped with a built-up area of 1,90,360.52 sq m. This includes 1,21,698.09 sq m under Floor Space Index (FSI) and 68,662.43 sq m as non-FSI construction. The estimated project cost is pegged at ₹3,961.39 crore.

Plans submitted for the redevelopment propose four buildings, along with two dedicated parking towers of three and six floors. In October 2025, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a no-objection certificate with height restrictions, 30.40 metres for one building and 28.81 metres for another, citing the site’s proximity to the airport and its location within the air funnel zone. However, the environment clearance documents indicate the company has sought a height of 30.70 metres for one building, exceeding the limit by 0.30 metres.

Each of the four proposed buildings will have two basement levels. The A-wing of the first three buildings is proposed to have six floors. For Building 1, the B-wing will be partially commercial, with the first, seventh and eighth floors earmarked for shops and offices, while floors two to six are proposed for parking.

The commercial compound is expected to include retail outlets, restaurants and food courts.

During SEIAA deliberations, officials noted the presence of 508 trees on the premises. While 311 will be retained, 129 are proposed to be cut and 68 transplanted. The company has proposed a Miyawaki plantation, with 1,203 new trees to be planted. Post-construction, the total tree count on the site is expected to rise to 2,230.

It remains unclear whether Parle Products will use the new commercial space entirely in-house or lease it out, partly or fully. Hindustan Times contacted the company for comment but did not receive a response.

The Vile Parle factory permanently stopped biscuit production in mid-2016 after operating for 87 years, though the premises continued to house company staff. Established in 1929 by the Chauhan family-promoted firm, the factory was closely tied to the origins of Parle-G, named after Vile Parle, with “G” representing glucose. At the time of closure, the company had cited declining productivity as the key reason for shutting operations.