Committed to making Mumbai slum-free, says CM; takes swipe at Uddhav, Ladki Bahin opposers

Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and its focus is on providing affordable housing to the poor. Addressing a rally in Kurla for party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, the CM said his government had struck a fine balance between welfare schemes and development projects. "If we can work so much in two-and-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years," he told the impressive gathering while seeking a renewed mandate. "We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM," he said in a veiled attack on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Mahayuti government had distributed ₹350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and one lakh had benefitted due to this, he said, and asked the gathering to "teach a lesson to those who call your benefits 'revdis' ". Attacking the opposition for running down the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and even going to court to stall it, Shinde asked the gathering to "be careful of these evil brothers". "The earlier CM did not keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, senior citizens. Government money belongs to the people and they have the first right on it. My government has expedited development works and also focussed on welfare scheme," Shinde said. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said the Centre wants to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country's fintech capital. "We will make Mumbai slum-free by giving ownership homes to slumdwellers. This is a pro-poor government. You have their two-and-half year tenure and our two-and-half year tenure. Let the voters decide," he said. Shinde said the Mahayuti will unveil its manifesto in two-three days, and mouthed a Salman Khan film dialogue 'ek baar commitment kar diya to apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta' to tell the crowd that every promise would be implemented.

Committed to making Mumbai slum-free, says CM; takes swipe at Uddhav, Ladki Bahin opposers