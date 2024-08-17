Communal tension erupts in 3 districts after controversial remark by religious seer

MUMBAI: Communal tension erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts over an alleged controversial statement by Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj. Thousands gathered on roads to protest Ramgiri Maharaj’s statement (HT Photo)

Thousands of people from a community gathered on roads in Sambhaji Nagar and Ahmednagar while stone pelting incidents were reported from Nashik, which forced police to lathicharge to control the situation.

While police registered FIRs against the religious leader in three districts, chief minister Ekanth Shinde raised eyebrows by going to a religious function organised by Ramgiri Maharaj, on Friday.

The communal tension erupted after the video of a remark by Maharaj, during his sermon in ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’ at Shree Kshetra Panchale in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district, went viral. He allegedly made the controversial remark while speaking on the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh.

After the video went viral, on Thursday night, thousands of people from a community took to the streets in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Vaijapur to protest.

In Vaijapur, a mob gathered outside a police station turned aggressive. The situation could be brought under control only after the police filed an FIR against the religious leader.

Police have imposed section 144 in the area to restrict public gathering. They also registered a case in Yeola in Nashik district and registered another FIR at Sangamner in Ahmednagar after residents gathered and demanded action against Maharaj for hurting religious sentiments. A crowd also blocked the Ahmednagar-Sambhaji Nagar road for some time.

In Nashik, Hindu Sakal Samaj had called for a bandh to protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. After the remark of Ramgiri Maharaj, things spiraled out of control as people from two communities came face to face and started pelting stones. To control the situation, police had to resort to lathi charging. Till late night, the situation was tense in the area.

Former MP from AIMIM for Aurangabad constituency, Imtiaz Jaleel, has alleged a political plot behind the controversial statement of Maharaj, slamming him for making statements which would create hatred in society. “It’s a political plot. If you look at the statement, it’s clear that someone wrote it and Ramgiri Maharaj just read out the script on the directions of someone,” he said, while speaking to the media.

Chief minister Shinde raised eyebrows and gave rise to speculations when he attended Ramgiri Maharaj’s ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’ on Friday evening. “Such functions and sermons help people to find peace in times of grief and show them a new path. I, too, find peace and get new energy and encouragement,” said Shinde. Ruling parties’ MLAs, Ramesh Bornare and Manik Kokate, were also present.

Maharaj meanwhile said, “I called out to Hindus to remain strong and united. If a case has been registered against me, we will see when the notice comes.”

Who is Ramgiri Maharaj?

Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj is chief of the ‘Sadguru Gangagiri Maharaj Sansthan’ based in Sarala island (Godavari river) in Shrirampur tehsil of Ahmednagar district. The sansthan has a 177 year-old tradition of organising ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’. Lakhs of devotees from nearby districts attend the sermons during this week.

Ramgiri Maharaj also gives sermons periodically at various places and has big followers in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Ahmednagar districts. Due to his large following, many politicians of the region, including MLAs and local body leaders, attend or organise ‘Harinam Saptah’.