Competitive exams panel seeks probe into misuse of disability quota

Mumbai: The Competitive Examination Coordinating Committee on Thursday called for a crackdown on the growing use of fake disability certificates to secure government jobs meant for physically challenged persons. The committee has also written to the chief minister regarding the matter in the wake of several instances wherein individuals like trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly acquired fake disability certificates and secured jobs under the disabled quota. HT Image

“The misuse of fake disability certificates not only denies genuine candidates their rightful opportunities but also disrupts the hiring process for general candidates. When a qualified disabled candidate is unavailable, the vacancy is typically filled by a general candidate based on merit. However, the prevalence of fraudulent certificates has led to significant injustices,” said a statement issued by the committee on Thursday.

The committee stressed on the pressing need to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) for appointing disabled candidates in various government departments. It said special committees should be formed in government hospitals to scrutinise candidates claiming disability.

Rahul Kawthekar, chairman of the committee, said it is necessary to conduct independent medical tests before appointing candidates who present disability certificates.

“Appointments should be confirmed only after a favourable medical report. No candidate should be appointed solely based on the submission of a disability certificate,” said Kawthekar. He also called for a medical re-evaluation of all disabled candidates selected for government service since 2018 and strict action against employees found guilty of using fake certificates.

The committee’s aggressive stance highlights the need to restore integrity in the recruitment process and protect the rights of genuinely disabled candidates.