MUMBAI: The Congress has thrown its weight behind the ISLAM-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Malegaon, helping the coalition clinch victory in the January 15 civic elections to the municipal corporation. Cong backs ISLAM-SP alliance in Malegaon, AIMIM stays out of power

In Malegaon, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party contested the election with the SP, who between them have 40 seats. The addition of the three seats won by the Congress has given them control over the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. The mayoral election will be held on Saturday.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which emerged as the second-largest party in the elections, with 21 seats in the 84-seat corporation, has decided to remain neutral in the mayoral election. This will ensure that the ISLAM party will get the mayor’s position in its debut elections in the civic body, as the Shiv Sena and BJP are trailing in the polls.

“We have taken decision to keep communal forces, the Shiv Sena and BJP, out of power,” declared AIMIM’s Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel.

In the 84-seat Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the Sena secured 18 seats and the BJP two. On the other hand, ISLAM party won 35 seats and its alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party, bagged five seats. The AIMIM, headed locally by MLA Mufti Ismail, won 21 seats.

“We have decided to support the ISLAM and Samajwadi Party alliance in Malegaon. Our corporators will vote for them in the mayoral elections,” confirmed Congress leader Sharad Aher, in charge of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections.

ISLAM party’s chief Asif Shaikh said, “With support from the Congress, we are set to win the mayoral election.”

The development comes only days after the Congress suspended its Malegaon city president Ejaz Beg for forging a front with the BJP, on February 3. The party has also sought a clarification from him, failing which he will be expelled from the party.

As part of an internal arrangement, ISLAM has fielded Shaikh Nasrin Bano as mayor, and the SP has fielded Shan-e-Hind as their candidate for the deputy mayor’s position. The Congress is expected to get the position of Standing Committee chairperson.

From the Sena, Lata Ghodke has filed her nomination for the mayoral election. The party’s Narendra Sonawane and AIMIM’s Hafiz Abdullah are contesting the deputy mayor’s position.