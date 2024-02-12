Cong core group discusses seat-sharing for Maha, morcha

Mumbai: The core committee of the Maharashtra Congress met in Mumbai on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, preparations for the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra and plans to step up the attack on the ruling alliance against the backdrop of two recent incidents of gun violence. Mumbai, India - Feb. 11, 2024: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole with party State in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and Congress Scheduled Castes Department Chairman Rajesh Lilothia during the party State Committee Scheduled Caste Division Executive Meeting, at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Senior leader and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, who was in Mumbai for two days, said that the opposition alliance Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would organise a morcha against the state government soon.

“The law and order in the state has gone haywire. The home minister is not taking any steps to curb crime and the government, which has failed on all counts including the welfare of the people, is busy using central agencies to poach leaders from other parties. We, as a united combine, will take out a huge morcha against the government soon,” Chennithala told reporters on Sunday, a day after he met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshri. Chennithala said like Karnataka, the people of Maharashtra too would teach the BJP-led ruling alliance a lesson.

With recent survey reports indicating the opposition alliance could fare well in the Lok Sabha polls, constituent parties have decided to strengthen the combine and fight the election unitedly, said the senior leader. “We have no differences with our allies over seat sharing. We have already held couple of meetings and the numbers are expected to be finalised in next few days,” he said, adding that a decision on Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai was yet to be made.

The Congress will press for at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, most of them in Vidarbha, said sources. The party is insistent on two seats in Mumbai, while a few seats in Vidarbha have become a bone of contention.

“We have been demanding the North-West and the South-Central Mumbai seats, which the Sena has also staked a claim on. Similarly, in Vidarbha, we have common interest in some seats,” said a senior Congress leader.

The state core committee on Monday also discussed preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will enter Maharashtra during its last leg in March. The state unit is very keen to make the yatra a success and has invited key leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar to participate in it, said Chennithala.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that a decision regarding the morcha against the state government would be made soon. “It could be a rally or a Maharashtra bandh,” said Raut.