Cong, NCP, Sena condemn violence; slam Centre for mishandling farmers' protest
- “From last 60 days, these farmers were sitting patiently, asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions,” said Pawar.
The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties like Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have condemned the violence by the farmers, at the same time also put its onus on the Central government for its mishandling of the farmers protests at the Delhi borders.
Former Union agriculture minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar blamed the Centre for the violence in the national capital. “No one will support such violence but then the question arises who forced them to indulge in such acts? It was squarely the responsibility of the Central government to talk to the farmers and solve this impasse,” he said.
“From the last 60 days, these farmers from Punjab and Haryana were sitting patiently at the Delhi borders asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions to solve this matter,” said Pawar. He warned the government to deal with the matter maturely or have Punjab slip into a state of anarchy.
State Congress chief and Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat also pinned the violence on the Modi government. “The farmers have been camping from the last 60 days but the Central government was just wasting time instead of indulging in serious talks. Besides, the government was branding the protesters as ‘Khalistanis’. Such actions forced the protesters to the wall,” accused Thorat.
Also read: Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally with immediate effect
The protesting farmers on Tuesday clashed with the police at several places in Delhi and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO area in the heart of the national capital after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas.
The Shiv Sena was quick to taunt the BJP-led Central government. “This is one of the blackest days in the history of India. Now, the question is why did the farmers lose their patience? Had this incident occurred anywhere else, they (read BJP), would have demanded resignations from Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee or even from Uddhav Thackeray, now whose resignation will they demand? questioned Sena MP Sanjay Raut. “The Central government needs to introspect,” he added, saying that there was a farmers' rally in Mumbai as well which was handled efficiently by the MVA government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, NCP, Sena condemn violence; slam Centre for mishandling farmers' protest
- “From last 60 days, these farmers were sitting patiently, asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions,” said Pawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC order on ‘skin contact’ in sexual abuse to face test
- The HC stated that section 8 of the Pocso Act, which penalizes physical contact with sexual intent without penetration, did not apply here as the minor was still wearing her clothes when the accused groped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox