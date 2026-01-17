Pune: In Bhiwandi, as anticipated, the Congress saw a decline in its strength, with its seat count dropping from 47 to 30. Despite the loss of seats, Congress remains the single largest party in the corporation. Meanwhile, the BJP strengthened its position by gaining three additional seats, winning 22 seats in total, while the Shiv Sena retained 12 seats. Cong retains hold over Bhiwandi

However, none of the major parties secured a clear majority. To form the governing body, Congress, BJP, or Shiv Sena will need support from either NCP (SP), which won 12 seats, or Independents, who secured 14 seats.

For the first time in Bhiwandi, six candidates were elected unopposed, signalling the growing influence of the BJP in this Muslim-dominated municipal corporation. Traditionally, Congress has maintained dominance here by consolidating the Muslim vote. In the 2017 elections, Congress won 47 of the 90 wards, while the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Samajwadi Party secured 19, 12, and two seats respectively.

Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and Shiv Sena, with both parties contesting all 78 seats. The Shiv Sena received strong backing from Omie Kalani, son of strongman Pappu Kalani.

The results were closely contested - the BJP won 38 seats and the Shiv Sena 37 seats. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won two seats and Congress managed to win one seat. Political observers said the picture would have been completely different had Omie Kalani contested separately.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance also contested all seats in Ulhasnagar but did not win a single seat.