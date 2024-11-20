Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress and PWP call out fake letters endorsing rival candidates

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Congress denies a fake press release endorsing independent candidate Wasim Javed Khan, urging support for the official MVA candidate instead.

MUMBAI: Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday said that a press release being circulated online stating Congress has decided to support independent candidate Wasim Javed Khan from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency is fake.

Congress and PWP call out fake letters endorsing rival candidates
Congress and PWP call out fake letters endorsing rival candidates

“This is a fake letter. Our party has not issued any such endorsement. Our voters and cadre are strongly urged to support the official MVA candidate in this assembly constituency,” Venugopal posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) also said a fake letter was in circulation which says PWP is supporting BJP candidates from Uran and Pen constituencies in Raigad district.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //