MUMBAI: Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday said that a press release being circulated online stating Congress has decided to support independent candidate Wasim Javed Khan from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency is fake. Congress and PWP call out fake letters endorsing rival candidates

“This is a fake letter. Our party has not issued any such endorsement. Our voters and cadre are strongly urged to support the official MVA candidate in this assembly constituency,” Venugopal posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) also said a fake letter was in circulation which says PWP is supporting BJP candidates from Uran and Pen constituencies in Raigad district.