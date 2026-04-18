MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress is likely to stake claim to one of the nine seats headed for the biennial Legislative Council elections scheduled on May 12, a move that could trigger a fresh round of friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) soon after the Rajya Sabha polls. Congress stakes claim to MLC berth, fresh MVA tussle likely over May 12 polls

On Friday, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal reached New Delhi to discuss the issue with the party high command. With the current numerical strength of the opposition in the state, only one candidate from the MVA coalition is likely to win if the alliance remains united during the election.

Congress insiders said the party is keen to contest the council polls and believes it deserves an opportunity after stepping aside in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections in favour of Sharad Pawar. “The state leadership clearly believes that they should get a chance to fight the polls as they chose not to contest the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, to make way for Sharad Pawar,” a senior leader said.

Sapkal was expected to meet senior party leaders in Delhi to discuss the matter in detail. If the seat falls in the Congress quota, several names are under consideration, including Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, former MLC Muzaffar Hussain and party spokesperson Sachin Sawant, sources said.

Sapkal said there had been prior discussions during the Rajya Sabha elections that Congress would support Uddhav Thackeray if he chose to contest the Legislative Council again.

“We had agreed to leave the seat for Uddhav Thackeray as he has been the face of the MVA coalition. But if he is not willing to contest the elections, then we would like to field our candidate,” Sapkal said.

Nine Legislative Council seats are due for polls, with the winning quota for each seat fixed at 29 votes. The combined strength of the MVA coalition stands at 46 votes, with Shiv Sena (UBT) holding 20, Congress 16 and NCP (SP) 10 seats in the state assembly after the November 2024 elections. A separate by-election will also be held to fill the vacancy created by Congress member Pradnya Satav’s resignation. Satav, who later joined the BJP, had a term originally set to run until July 27, 2030. A candidate will need 144 votes to win the by-election for that seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT), however, is keen to retain the seat, though there is still no confirmation on whether Thackeray himself will enter the fray.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the upcoming council election would remain unopposed only if Thackeray contests. Otherwise, he warned, the ruling alliance could field additional candidates, resulting in a contest and possible cross-voting.

Raut’s remarks come against the backdrop of one vacant seat earlier held by Thackeray, whose term ends in May 2026. During the recent budget session, farewell speeches were delivered for Thackeray and eight other outgoing MLCs, and Shiv Sena (UBT) has since asserted its claim over the seat.

Drawing a parallel with the Rajya Sabha polls, Raut said, “The Rajya Sabha election was unopposed only because Sharad Pawar contested it. Similarly, the Legislative Council election will be unopposed only if Uddhav Thackeray enters the fray.”

He added that if Thackeray stays away, the ruling alliance may field an extra candidate and attempt to defeat the MVA nominee through cross-voting.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over Thackeray’s decision. If he opts out, Shiv Sena (UBT) is considering names such as former Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve and senior leader Sushma Andhare.