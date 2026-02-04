MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday suspended Ejaz Beg, the party’s Malegaon city president, for forming a front with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Congress suspends Malegaon city chief for forging alliance with BJP

Beg has also been asked to submit an explanation for his actions. Party leaders said the move embarrassed the Congress, which has been staunchly opposing the BJP.

“Your decision to form a group along with BJP violates the discipline of the party,” said an order issued by Ganesh Patil, senior vice-president of the Maharashtra Congress. “Following orders from the state leadership, you are being removed from the post of city president and suspended from the party until further notice.”

Beg has been asked to submit his clarification within seven days, failing which the Congress will initiate further action, including the possibility of permanently removing him from the party. “If not received, then the action will be initiated, considering you do not have anything to say,” the letter added.

The Congress and BJP, which won three and two seats respectively in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation polls, had formed a united front to reshape the power dynamics of the mayoral elections after the ISLAM Party, led by Asif Shaikh, emerged as the single-largest party.

The ISLAM Party and the Samajwadi Party together have 40 seats, which is three short of the majority mark. They have been in talks with several parties, including the Congress, to secure support.

In the elections, the ISLAM Party won 35 seats, the Samajwadi Party five, AIMIM 21, Shiv Sena 18, Congress three and the BJP two.