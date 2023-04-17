Congress to protest against PM after Satya Pal Malik’s Pulwama ‘disclosure’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2023 12:57 AM IST

State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that it was clear from the questions raised by Malik that there was a big conspiracy behind the Pulwama incident in 2019.

Mumbai: The state unit of the Congress will hold a protest across Maharashtra on Monday and raise the slogan ‘Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo’ (feel ashamed Modi, feel ashamed).

The protests will be carried out in front of all the collector offices in the state. “Regional office bearers of the district, ex-MLAs, MPs, office bearers of local self-government bodies, front organisations, cells, all office bearers and activists of the department will be present in large numbers in this movement,” Patole said. (HT PHOTO)

The development came after former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to keep quiet after he told him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans despite intelligence inputs on the possibility of a terror strike.

State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that it was clear from the questions raised by Malik that there was a big conspiracy behind the Pulwama incident in 2019. “Why was Malik asked to keep quiet? Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister hide the truth?” he questioned.

“The Modi government will have to answer these questions. No matter how much the BJP government tries to divert the public’s attention from the Pulwama issue, the people will not fall prey to their conspiracy,” Patole added.

