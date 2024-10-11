Navi Mumbai: A constable attached with the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai was caught on Wednesday while smuggling drugs worth ₹10.08 lakh inside the jail for the inmates. The accused, identified as Anil Asaram Jadhav, 38, was on night duty and the drugs were found in his tiffin box during a security check at the main gate of the prison. An official said that Jadhav was carrying ganja, charas and MDMA inside. Constable arrested for smuggling drugs worth ₹ 10L in Taloja jail

On Wednesday, Jadhav entered the jail premises at 5.25 pm for night duty and as per the jail rule, he was set to undergo a security check at the identification parade room that included scanning of his body as well as goods brought along.

“Initially, nothing was found on him but when the tiffin bag was asked to be checked, the accused showed some resistance which caught the attention of the other constable. His bag was taken for thorough check, multiple sachets consisting of drugs were found concealed in the tiffin box,” said a police officer.

The constable conducting the security check, Jaywant Lahu Yadav, brought the matter to the notice of the General Duty officer Ashok Chavan. A complaint was then registered with the Kharghar Police in the early hours of Thursday. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was brought by the constable to be distributed among the inmates. “The constable has not been forthcoming about the reason for possessing the illegal articles; however, it is assumed that such a large quantity of drugs would be meant for internal distribution among the inmates. Investigation is underway,” said the official.

The Kharghar police along with five witnesses, confiscated the contraband that included 123.87 grams of Charas worth ₹8.68 lakh, 2.29 grams of MDMA worth ₹1 lakh and 40.57 grams of marijuana valued at ₹40,000, along with five rolling papers for smoking ganja. The contraband was concealed in multiple plastic polythene bags.