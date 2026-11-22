MUMBAI: A municipal school in Borivali’s IC Colony, where around 1,400 students attend classes, has allegedly been turned into a storage and work site by a private developer, with construction material, gas cylinders and heavy equipment kept on the premises putting the lives of students and others at risk. Ready-mix concrete (RMC) trucks have also reportedly been entering the school to unload concrete, raising serious questions over student safety.

The alleged unauthorised use of Mandpeshwar Mumbai Public School has drawn the attention of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) opposition leader Kishori Pednekar, who visited the premises after education committee member Priyank Raut brought the matter to her notice. Pednekar demanded that the developer immediately stop using the school premises for construction-related activities and that the civic administration take action against those responsible.

The material reportedly stored inside the premises includes cement, iron rods and sand, while steel-cutting equipment and gas cylinders have also been found there. The movement of heavy vehicles and the presence of construction equipment inside an operational school have raised concerns about the risks students could be exposed to while classes are underway.

The school has Hindi and English medium sections, with around 650 and 800 students enrolled, respectively. It is currently operating from a newly constructed building that was handed over to the BMC by the developer before June this year.

“The new academic year began in the new building, but the alleged use of the school premises for construction-related activities has become a concern for parents and students,” Raut said.

Pednekar and Raut said school premises must be reserved exclusively for educational activities and cannot be used to facilitate construction work. They also sought immediate intervention by the civic administration to ensure that students are not exposed to potential hazards. Local Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sarika Zore and Senate member Shashikant Zore were also present during Pednekar’s visit.

According to civic officials, the school building was constructed by the same developer after the plot was handed over to him as a reserved plot. The developer subsequently handed over the building to the civic body before the beginning of the current academic year.

An education department officer said the department had taken cognisance of the complaint and directed local officials to verify the allegations. “We have taken cognisance of the complaint and have already informed the local officer to verify the facts and take necessary action,” the officer said.