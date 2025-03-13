Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Contractor arrested for death of scooter rider in Andheri gas leak fire

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Aman Saroj, 22, was riding pillion on a scooter that went up in flames due to the gas leak which occurred after an MGL pipeline under an Andheri road was damaged during unauthorised digging. He suffered 50% burns and passed away in the Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari on Monday

MUMBAI: The MIDC police on Wednesday arrested the contractor who was allegedly responsible for the death of the food delivery executive whose vehicle caught fire on Saturday. Aman Saroj, 22, was riding pillion on a scooter that went up in flames due to the gas leak which occurred after an MGL pipeline under an Andheri road was damaged during unauthorised digging. He suffered 50% burns and passed away in the Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari on Monday.

Contractor arrested for death of scooter rider in Andheri gas leak fire
Contractor arrested for death of scooter rider in Andheri gas leak fire

ACP Dr Shashikant Bhosale said the MIDC police had filed an FIR against the contractor identified as Pravin Khairnar (35), the earthmover operator who damaged the pipeline and others who were assigned the road-digging work.

The police arrested Khairnar for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and produced him before the court on Wednesday where he was remanded to police custody for two days. Khairnar’s lawyer, Akash Gupta, told the court that the BMC officials, who were present at the spot, did not take the necessary precautions and fled as soon as the fire broke out. The police are also looking into the suspected involvement of a BMC official in the case.

The excavator operator, who was asked to flee the spot with the crane as soon as the pipeline started leaking, was also served notice to be present at the police station for investigation.

Another food delivery agent, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), who was riding the scooter in question, is still in a critical condition. Auto driver Suresh Gupta, who suffered injuries, has been taken out of the Jogeshwari hospital ICU.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On