Mumbai: A 31-year-old contractor, Nayan Vala, lost his life on Monday after a solar panel fell on him while he was working on a high-rise building in Chandivali. The driver of the crane responsible for lifting the panels, Mohammad Arif Sheikh, has been booked by the Powai police for causing death by negligence. The incident occurred at Maple Leaf Cooperative Housing Society in Raheja Vihar. Contractor dies after solar panel falls on his head in Chandivali

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Sanjay Vala, Nayan had gone to the location around 12:30pm to fix solar panels. “Nayan had left our home in Charkop around 7.30 am. Around 12.45 pm, he picked up a few daily wage workers from Kandivali Naka for this job and brought them to Powai. An hour later, I got a call telling me that my brother had been badly injured and was being taken to Seven Hills Hospital,” Sanjay told the police.

“The driver of the crane did not exercise precautions like using a harness to tie the panels and picking up one panel at a time. While carrying the panels around, he bumped into Nayan who was standing behind the forklift,” said an official from the Powai police station. This caused Nayan to fall on the ground. The impact of the bumping caused the badly balanced solar panel kept on top to topple over and fall over the contractor. “He sustained severe injuries on his head. Nayan was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital,” the police officer added.

After gathering the account of the incident from residents of the building and the workers present at the site, police booked the accused under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested later on the same day.