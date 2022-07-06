Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli
An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday.
The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence. The family of the deceased, Vedant Jadhav, demanded action against the contractor or the builder who did not install any safety measures or barricades around the shaft.
Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector from Manpada police station, said, “The contractor who constructed the seven-floor building didn’t keep a security guard nor was there any barricade around the construction site. Therefore, we booked him for negligence. We are yet to establish if the construction is legal or illegal.”
-
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffers brain stroke, admitted to hospital
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel shot into the limelight after she defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the last Assembly election. Two days ago, she was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader Om Prakash Rajbhar when they staged a protest over the celebration of the birth anniversary of her father and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.
-
Deputy CM inaugurates neurophysiology lab, oxygen plant at SGPGIMS
A newly constructed clinical neurophysiology lab and a 1000 LPM (litre per minute) capacity oxygen PSA plant were inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday. SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said video electroencephalogram plays very important role for surgery in 15 to 20% patients with epilepsy who do not respond to medications. Patients with headaches are treated with magnetic stimulation with any medication.
-
Water stock in Pune dams increases, sowing activity picks up pace
The current rain spell has increased the water level in four dams– Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar in Pune. The water level which had gone below 2. TMC has risen to 3.67 TMC on Wednesday, as per the irrigation department officials. The water level is expected to increase more as rainfall activity is expected to continue till July 9.
-
Lalu shifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, was flown to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in an air ambulance Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and health minister Mangal Pandey met Prasad at the Patna hospital where he was brought earlier and enquired about is health.
-
Demolition drive stayed, HC orders status quo in Patna’s Nepali Nagar
Residents of Nepali Nagar area of Patna, where authorities had launched a demolition drive to clear alleged encroachment, were on Wednesday granted interim relief by the Patna high court, which ordered a status quo till further orders and restoration of water and electricity supply in the area. The court will hear the matter again on July 14. The court appointed counsels Santosh Kumar and Biswas Vijeta as amicus curiae in these cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics