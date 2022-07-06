Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli

An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday.

The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence. The family of the deceased, Vedant Jadhav, demanded action against the contractor or the builder who did not install any safety measures or barricades around the shaft.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector from Manpada police station, said, “The contractor who constructed the seven-floor building didn’t keep a security guard nor was there any barricade around the construction site. Therefore, we booked him for negligence. We are yet to establish if the construction is legal or illegal.”