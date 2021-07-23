Cop rescues 10-year-old boy who fell on tracks in Vasai

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, Adinath Thanabir, saved Maleshi Yelgi, 10, who had fallen down through the gap between a local train and the platform at Vasai Road railhead on Tuesday evening.

Yelgi, who lives in a slum in Bhayandar with his mother Mariamma, sells flowers for a living. He has allegedly boarded the train for a joy ride from Bhayandar railhead. As the train was entering Vasai station, the boy stepped out before the train came to halt and fell through the gap on the tracks, said senior inspector Sachin Ingawale of Vasai Road Railway police.

A commuter pulled the alarm chain, making the train halt. Thanabir, who was on duty at the platform, jumped on the tracks through the gap between two coaches and pulled the boy out. The boy is admitted at Ravi Hospital in Vasai and is being treated, said the officer.

“I have written a letter to Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of police, Railways, on Thursday, recommending rewarding Thanabir for the act. He will decide in this regard,” said Ingawale.

The rescue process was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the station.