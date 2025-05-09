Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cops launch manhunt for husband after woman’s body found stuffed in bed trunk in Goregaon

ByMegha Sood
May 09, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The accused, identified as Pratap Baskoti, is suspected to have killed his wife, Ragini Sonu Savardekar, 63, on Sunday. The couple lived in Motilal Nagar-1, a densely packed working-class locality in Goregaon West

MUMBAI: The Goregaon police have launched a manhunt for a 65-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife and concealed her body inside the trunk of their bed before fleeing their chawl residence. The discovery was made on Wednesday evening, days after neighbours began noticing a foul stench emanating from the locked room.

Cops launch manhunt for husband after woman’s body found stuffed in bed trunk in Goregaon
Cops launch manhunt for husband after woman’s body found stuffed in bed trunk in Goregaon

The accused, identified as Pratap Baskoti, is suspected to have killed his wife, Ragini Sonu Savardekar, 63, on Sunday. The couple lived in Motilal Nagar-1, a densely packed working-class locality in Goregaon West.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Baskoti handed over the keys of his one-room home to a neighbour on Sunday, claiming he and his wife were heading to South Mumbai. However, the two never returned.

By Wednesday, neighbours alerted Ragini’s nephew, Nitin Ambekar, after noticing a strong odour emanating from the locked room. Ambekar, a real estate agent, was preparing to visit the house when he received a follow-up call — this time from police — informing him that his aunt’s decomposed body had been discovered inside the trunk of the couple’s iron bed.

Ambekar told police that Ragini had married Baskoti 14 years ago. Baskoti, unemployed at the time, had two children from a previous marriage who remained in Uttar Pradesh. Ragini, who inherited the chawl property after her mother’s death, supported the household through rent collected from the other rooms.

A few years ago, Ambekar said, Ragini had accused Baskoti of stealing 4 lakh from her cupboard — a sum that went missing without any signs of forced entry. The theft had sparked a major confrontation between the two.

“We believe a domestic dispute escalated into violence, and that Baskoti strangled Savardekar in a fit of rage,” said an officer from Goregaon police station. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of murder under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are actively tracking the accused. The last known location of both Ragini’s and Baskoti’s mobile phones was traced to a nearby drain. Investigators suspect the accused discarded both phones there before going off the grid.

As the search intensifies, officers are also examining Baskoti’s financial records and questioning his contacts in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

“This was a premeditated attempt to flee after a brutal crime,” said the officer. “We’re confident we’ll apprehend him soon.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cops launch manhunt for husband after woman’s body found stuffed in bed trunk in Goregaon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On