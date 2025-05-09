MUMBAI: The Goregaon police have launched a manhunt for a 65-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife and concealed her body inside the trunk of their bed before fleeing their chawl residence. The discovery was made on Wednesday evening, days after neighbours began noticing a foul stench emanating from the locked room. Cops launch manhunt for husband after woman’s body found stuffed in bed trunk in Goregaon

The accused, identified as Pratap Baskoti, is suspected to have killed his wife, Ragini Sonu Savardekar, 63, on Sunday. The couple lived in Motilal Nagar-1, a densely packed working-class locality in Goregaon West.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Baskoti handed over the keys of his one-room home to a neighbour on Sunday, claiming he and his wife were heading to South Mumbai. However, the two never returned.

By Wednesday, neighbours alerted Ragini’s nephew, Nitin Ambekar, after noticing a strong odour emanating from the locked room. Ambekar, a real estate agent, was preparing to visit the house when he received a follow-up call — this time from police — informing him that his aunt’s decomposed body had been discovered inside the trunk of the couple’s iron bed.

Ambekar told police that Ragini had married Baskoti 14 years ago. Baskoti, unemployed at the time, had two children from a previous marriage who remained in Uttar Pradesh. Ragini, who inherited the chawl property after her mother’s death, supported the household through rent collected from the other rooms.

A few years ago, Ambekar said, Ragini had accused Baskoti of stealing ₹4 lakh from her cupboard — a sum that went missing without any signs of forced entry. The theft had sparked a major confrontation between the two.

“We believe a domestic dispute escalated into violence, and that Baskoti strangled Savardekar in a fit of rage,” said an officer from Goregaon police station. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of murder under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are actively tracking the accused. The last known location of both Ragini’s and Baskoti’s mobile phones was traced to a nearby drain. Investigators suspect the accused discarded both phones there before going off the grid.

As the search intensifies, officers are also examining Baskoti’s financial records and questioning his contacts in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

“This was a premeditated attempt to flee after a brutal crime,” said the officer. “We’re confident we’ll apprehend him soon.”