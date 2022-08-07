Cops nab driver who stole 17 lakh cash from employer

Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from his employer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel.

Police officers said that on August 2, Raut, who owns Namo Enterprises company at Speez in Sakinaka went for a meeting at JB Nagar and received ₹15 lakh cash which he kept in the back seat of his car. After the meeting, his driver was sent to pick up his wife.

At 5 pm, Raut reached home and realised that he left the cash that he had withdrawn in the car. Raut asked Patel to bring the cash to his house. However, Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.

Raut went to the parking area of his building and checked his car but did not find the cash. Raut then realised that Patel had taken off with the cash and approached Sakinaka police to register a complaint.

Patel’s phone was tracked in Gujarat but by the time police reached there he had fled and even changed his SIM card. The police officers then followed his mobile phone location and traced Patel to Uttar Pradesh. “Our team has apprehended Patel in UP and are getting him back to Mumbai,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station.