Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from his employer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel.
Police officers said that on August 2, Raut, who owns Namo Enterprises company at Speez in Sakinaka went for a meeting at JB Nagar and received ₹15 lakh cash which he kept in the back seat of his car. After the meeting, his driver was sent to pick up his wife.
At 5 pm, Raut reached home and realised that he left the cash that he had withdrawn in the car. Raut asked Patel to bring the cash to his house. However, Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
Raut went to the parking area of his building and checked his car but did not find the cash. Raut then realised that Patel had taken off with the cash and approached Sakinaka police to register a complaint.
Patel’s phone was tracked in Gujarat but by the time police reached there he had fled and even changed his SIM card. The police officers then followed his mobile phone location and traced Patel to Uttar Pradesh. “Our team has apprehended Patel in UP and are getting him back to Mumbai,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station.
Dharavi migrants take up odd jobs for survival as factories shuttered
Mumbai: Around 250 small-scale factory units in Dharavi have shut down after the Covid-19 outbreak, rendering over 13,000 migrants unemployed. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population density of 2.27 lakh people per sq km. It is home to about 5,000 GST-registered companies, plus many more that are unregistered. CEO of Bhamla Foundation, Meraj Husain, who counsels migrants during weekends said that literate labourers are employed as clerks in offices. The factories that earlier housed factories are now being used as residential premises.
Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer
Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali Ahmad. On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
