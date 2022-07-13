Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet
A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet.
The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The forensic team also investigated the scene of crime to collect evidence including fingerprints and footprints.
The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.
Late on Monday night, four masked men broke into the Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath owned by Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71 and Harish Lapsia, 72. They locked the nurses and patients and stole a safe containing cash and other valuables worth ₹1.18Cr.
Eleven police teams from the Thane crime branch, Anti-extortion cell, Property cell of Thane police, Shivaji Nagar police and Ambernath police are investigating the robbery.
Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “During the investigation, we went through 50 CCTV footage that were installed in the neighbourhood and the main road that connects the hospital. The accused had escaped with the CCTV of the hospital, thus we had to check the neighbourhood cameras to trace their movements. We found one suspicious white car that was seen roaming around the hospital at the time of the incident. It might have been used in the robbery. We are trying to get the details of the car owner.”
He added that the forensic team also collected prints from the scene of crime.
Bhoge said, “The accused might have been planning the robbery for 15-20 days. They seem to have done a recce of the locality and the hospital, and knew the routine of the staff and the doctors. No arrests have yet been made.”
Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days
Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam. This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”
3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured
A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child's uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident. The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added. Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt's lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator.
Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety
Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm. Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.
Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case
LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006. The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28.
7-year-old boy cycling on open terrace falls into creek in Thane; feared drowned
A seven-year-old boy has been feared drowned in the creek along Khartan Road in Thane on Wednesday evening. The boy was cycling on the open terrace of his house near the creek when he lost his balance and fell into the creek. The rescue operations were called off by 8pm as poor visibility made it difficult to continue the search operations. Rescue operations will resume on Thursday by 8am.
