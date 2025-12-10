Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Cops raid Nalasopara clinic, book doctor for illegally prescribing abortion pills

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 05:54 am IST

While the clinic’s signboard claimed to offer services including ‘family physician, surgeon, pathology’, investigations revealed that Khan was prescribing abortion pills to women despite not being a gynecologist or obstetrician

MUMBAI: The police raided an illegal abortion centre in Nalasopara and booked a doctor for illegally prescribing abortion pills. The raid followed a complaint from the local health team of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Dr Zabihullah Abdullah Khan, who holds a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree and runs a clinic named Shaheena in Siddhivinayak Chawl in Nalasopara East.

While a complaint was filed at the Pelhar police station against Khan, he was not arrested because the offences he has been booked for carry a punishment of less than seven years. Under the law, an arrest in such cases is not mandatory, therefore the police issued him a notice and continued the investigation.

While the clinic’s signboard claimed to offer services including ‘family physician, surgeon, pathology’, investigations revealed that Khan was prescribing abortion pills to women despite not being a gynecologist or obstetrician. The municipal health department had received several complaints from local activists, after which Municipal Health Officer Bhakti Chaudhary approached the police.

Chaudhary said that a dummy patient was sent to the doctor on November 29, and after examining her, the doctor called her back on December 6 and prescribed her abortion pills for 1,500. Municipal Medical Health Officer Dr Krishna Gosavi confirmed the incident, and during the raid, the team seized a stock of various medicines from the clinic.

Senior police inspector Sachin Kamble of the Pelhar police station said, “A case has been registered against the doctor. Since the offences attract a punishment of less than seven years, no arrest was made, and a notice has been issued. This will help curb the sale of illegal abortion pills in Nalasopara and prioritize women’s safety.”

