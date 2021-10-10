Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops send Param Bir Singh fresh summons
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Saturday pasted a notice outside the residence of former police commissioner Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear before it in connection with an extortion case on October 12, an official said here.

Recently, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said there were reports that Singh, who is facing at least five criminal cases in the state, had left the country. This, however, could not be verified .

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch is probing an extortion case registered against Singh in suburban Goregaon and wanted to question him, the official said.

A police team went to Singh’s flat in Nilima building in Malabar Hill and pasted the notice outside since he was not at his residence, the official said.

The case was filed in Goregaon on the complaint of Bimal Agrawal, a builder and hotelier. Besides Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh, and Riyaz Bhati are named as accused in the FIR. 

