Copyright violation: HC restrains cops from taking coercive steps against three Google executives
Darshan had moved a complaint before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate at Andheri after his 2017 film, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, was uploaded on YouTube
Mumbai In a relief for Google India Pvt Ltd and three of the company’s executives, the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday restrained the MIDC police station from taking any coercive steps against the three executives, against whom an FIR has been registered for copyright violation based on a complaint lodged by filmmaker Suneel Darshan.
Darshan had moved a complaint before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate at Andheri after his 2017 film, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, was uploaded on YouTube. Acting on his plea, the magistrate court had on December 20, 2021 issued an order to the MIDC police station to register an FIR. Pursuant to the order, on January 25, 2022, the MIDC Police registered an FIR under sections 51, 63 and 69 of the Copyright Act for alleged copyright infringement.
In April this year, Google India and the three executives - Pawan Agarwal, Chaitanya Prabhu and Namrata Rajkumar had moved high court for quashing of the magisterial order and the FIR.
Their counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai, pointed out that Google India had nothing to do with YouTube, the latter being a separate entity. He submitted that the Google India had no role to play in the ownership, operation, administration or functioning of the online video sharing and social media platform, and the company and the three executives named in the FIR had no connection with the uploading of the material on YouTube and ought not to be named in the complaint.
Desai claimed that the filmmaker had filed the complaint before the magistrate court suppressing the fact that he had initiated civil proceedings YouTube in high court and following complaints lodged by Darshan, YouTube had removed the URL/uploaded material.
Acting on the petition, the division bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Madhav Jamdar issued notice to the MIDC police and the filmmaker and posted the matter on October 10 for further hearing.
In the meantime, the court has restrained the MIDC police from taking any coercive steps against Google India or the three executives.
-
Caught on camera: Another Noida high-rise resident slaps security guard
A woman at a posh Noida society recently slapped a security guard following a minor altercation a video of which has now gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place at the entrance of Cleo Country in Sector 121 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. She was seen slapping the watchman multiple times as his hapless colleagues looked on. It is not clear yet why the woman took to physical abuse of the man.
-
Mumbai clashes latest flashpoint between Team Uddhav vs Eknath Shinde faction
Clashes broke out in the early hours on Sunday between the workers of Team Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction, which led to the arrest of five people. This is the latest flashpoint between the two slides after Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in June had led to the fall of his government and the split of the Shiv Sena.
-
Karnataka: Brother of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested
The brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case was arrested on Sunday in Sullia here following a complaint from a BJP worker alleging death threats by the former, police said. A local BJP worker from Bellare, Prashant Rai, had complained that Safreed had called him on phone during which the latter verbally abused him and also threatened to kill him. Safreed is said to be an SDPI activist.
-
HD Kumaraswamy meets KCR, son KTR in Hyderabad
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao - popularly known as KCR - for a luncheon meeting on Sunday to discuss political developments in both the states. Kumaraswamy was welcomed by KCR at his residence in Pragati Bhavan of Hyderabad and few ministers accompanied the chief minister. Before meeting KCR, Kumarswamy also met KCR's son, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.
-
Foundation stones laid for Hiuen Tsang museum at Nalanda
The Nav Nalanda Mahavihar vice chancellor Professor Baidyanath Labh on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Hiuen Tsang museum to mark the Chinese monk's contributions to Buddhist studies and his visit and stay at the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar. The museum along with the memorial was originally planned in the 1950s. The forthcoming museum at Nalanda will showcase Hiuen Tsang's relic, which is a skull bone, preserved in a crystal casket.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics