Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city
A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino’s Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after he was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital.
According to the Colaba police, the case was registered on Wednesday. The police said they have arrested the accused, identified as Sunil Chauhan, 24, Ganesh Chauhan, 22, and Rup Singh Rathod, 29, all residents of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade.
The complainant was sitting at the counter when two people entered the Domino’s outlet at Colaba Market around 9.30pm.
They demanded a Golden Corn Pizza and Rathod informed them that the pizza was unavailable as the corn was not in stock. The accused argued that the pizza was available online and started arguing with Rathod.
“The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station. However, they returned in 15 minutes.
“They summoned Rathod outside the outlet and started arguing with him about his failure to serve them the Golden Corn Pizza,” said Vijay Hatiskar, senior police inspector, of Colaba police station. They later started physically assaulting him and even pushed him down and kicked him.
Sensing trouble, the accused tried fleeing, but as soon as the police team reached the spot, they nabbed the accused.
“My husband was taken to St George Hospital, as he suffered head injury and has been given five stitches. He works at Naval Dockyard in the day as a storekeeper with a private firm and later in the evening at Domino’s Pizza,” said his wife, Reshma.
Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from Singh. He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to Rs 2 lakh.
Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday. Sandeep was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front. Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur.
Shiva temples in Prayagraj reverberate with holy chants as Shrawan month begins
Temples reverberated with the chants of 'Bam Bam Bholey' and 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees welcomed the start of the Shrawan month by visiting various Shiva temples in Prayagraj on Thursday. The maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located besides river Yamuna and at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau. “It is believed that the worship of Shiva is 108 times more impactful during Shrawan month than on other days,” he added.
Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt
Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case. ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. “How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.
Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset. The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India's “grand problems”.
