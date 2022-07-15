Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city

A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino’s Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after he was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital.

According to the Colaba police, the case was registered on Wednesday. The police said they have arrested the accused, identified as Sunil Chauhan, 24, Ganesh Chauhan, 22, and Rup Singh Rathod, 29, all residents of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade.

The complainant was sitting at the counter when two people entered the Domino’s outlet at Colaba Market around 9.30pm.

They demanded a Golden Corn Pizza and Rathod informed them that the pizza was unavailable as the corn was not in stock. The accused argued that the pizza was available online and started arguing with Rathod.

“The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station. However, they returned in 15 minutes.

“They summoned Rathod outside the outlet and started arguing with him about his failure to serve them the Golden Corn Pizza,” said Vijay Hatiskar, senior police inspector, of Colaba police station. They later started physically assaulting him and even pushed him down and kicked him.

Sensing trouble, the accused tried fleeing, but as soon as the police team reached the spot, they nabbed the accused.

“My husband was taken to St George Hospital, as he suffered head injury and has been given five stitches. He works at Naval Dockyard in the day as a storekeeper with a private firm and later in the evening at Domino’s Pizza,” said his wife, Reshma.