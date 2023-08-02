Ulhasnagar couple dies by suicide

A couple from Ulhasnagar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping from their three-storey bungalow, police said. HT Image

The man, identified as Nandkumar Nanavare, 45, and his wife, Urmila Nanavare, 44, were residents of Aalshepada area. Nandkumar was the former personal secretary to Jyoti Kalani, former MLA Pappu Kalani’s wife, police officers said.

On Tuesday, his wife first jumped from the bungalow terrace and Nandkumar followed suit, police said quoting local residents.

An officer from Vithalwadi police station said, “We are investigating to find out the reason behind their extreme step. They were alone at the time of the incident. Nandkumar was working as a personal assistant to two-three politicians. We have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON