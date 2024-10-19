MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court on Friday rejected the bail of Vicky Kumar Gupta, one of the accused who was arrested in connection with the Salman Khan’s house firing case. Two motorbike-borne persons had opened fire outside Khan’s Bandra residence on April 14, 2024. Court refuses bail to shooter involved in Salman Khan’s house firing

Gupta was the one who was allegedly riding the motorcycle while Sagar Pal, riding pillion, had fired the shots.

The bail plea was filed by Gupta in August, in which he had claimed that he was simply a victim of circumstances and had no intention to harm Khan. They wanted to threaten Khan for not tendering an apology for killing a blackbuck, which is worshiped by the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan, observed the bail plea.

Pal and Gupta, both natives of Bihar, were arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj district. Pal, who allegedly shot at Salman Khan’s building, had undergone training at his village in Bihar’s West Champaran district in mid-March.

Following the incident, a Facebook account with the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier this year, Khan had told the police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his residence with the intention to kill him and his family members.