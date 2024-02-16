Court seeks report from JJ Hosp after Naresh Goyal’s medical tests reveal tumour

MUMBAI: A court designated under Prevention of Money Laundering Act directed the state-run JJ Hospital on Thursday to constitute a medical board to examine Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who approached the court for urgent medical bail after his recent medical tests revealed malignant tumours in his body. Mumbai. India. Jan 13, 2024. PMLA court one day allowed 74-year-old arrested Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal to meet his ailing and bedridden wife co-accused Anita Goyal on humanitarian grounds at their home in South Mumbai. Jan 13, 2024. (Photo By Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Special judge MG Deshpande directed the hospital to constitute a medical board and submit its report and opinion by February 20 for the court’s consideration. The judge also directed the medical board to ascertain Goyal’s sickness and whether treatment for the same would be available in the government hospital.

Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1 in a money laundering case initiated on the basis of a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI case stemmed from a complaint filed by Canara Bank for an alleged fraud involving ₹6,000 crore.

The court passed the order pursuant to a request made by special public prosecutor, Sunil Gonsalves for the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Naresh Goyal is 74 years old and suffers from numerous life-threatening medical conditions. It is stated that he falls within the meaning of the phrase ‘sick or infirm’ as used in the proviso to section 45(1) of the PMLA,” senior advocate Aabad Ponda submitted on behalf of Goyal, urging the court to constitute the board at the earliest so that necessary treatment can be provided to Goyal at the earliest.

Ponda further applied for an interim medical bail considering the possible presence of cancerous cells as mentioned in the test reports of private doctors.

On January 6, Goyal appeared before the special court and apprised the court of his frail health condition and unbearable pain. Subsequently, the court allowed him to undergo medical check-ups from specialist doctors for issues related to orthopaedic problems, and dental and heart condition. Accordingly, Goyal was admitted for two days to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for various tests as prescribed by his private doctor.

According to the discharge summary, a short segment of narrowing was seen at the junction of mid and lower oesophagus, indicative of Barrett’s Oesophagus, a precancerous condition, his application for medical bail stated.

It added that he had small tumours in his intestine called Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), a slow growing cancer and that the doctors had advised aggressive and immediate line of treatment to arrest any fatal issues that could arise in his case.

The Discharge Report further stated that the biopsy was sent for histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry and the report dated February 3, 2024, it is imperative that the applicant should undergo a PET scan to determine the stage of malignancy, enabling the doctors to determine the line of treatment which could be surgery or chemotherapy, the application said.

According to the application, apart from this, considering that the applicant also suffers from prostate, orthopaedic, and cardiac issues with fluctuating blood pressures and rectal bleeding in the diarrhoea stools, the hospital has suggested him to undergo cystoscopy, esophagogastroscopy, TURP for BPH (surgery to treat urinary problems caused by enlarged prostate).

ED’s case against Goyal is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.

According to ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 crore is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” ED said.