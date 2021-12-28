Covid hits Maharashtra assembly; dozens test positive, including two ministers

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has marred the Maharashtra assembly’s winter session as at least 55 people, including two ministers, House staffers, police personnel, and journalists covering the proceedings have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Ministers Varsha Gaikwad, K C Padavi, and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sameer Meghe are among those who have tested positive.

“I learned today (Tuesday) that I tested positive for Covid-19 after getting symptoms yesterday (Monday) evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I am fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me over the past few days to take precautions,” Gaikwad tweeted.

Over 2,300 people were tested for the disease at a camp set up for those attending or covering the session over the weekend. The Winter Session is due to end on Tuesday. It was curtailed to five days in view of a surge in the Covid-19 cases. The number of active cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday after dropping to 6,200 three weeks earlier. The government has also imposed a night curfew across Maharashtra to control the surge.