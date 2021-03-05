Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday

The city saw 16,092 citizens get inoculated as part of the vaccination drive on Thursday. A total of 14,892 senior citizens and 1,200 citizens above the age of 45 years with comorbidities got their first shots. This was the fourth day of the third phase of the vaccination drive in the city. So far, a total of 32,818 senior citizens and 3,128 citizens above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated in Mumbai.

On Thursday, a total of 2,83,288 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), across 43 centres in the city. While 1,10,316 HCWs received their first dose of the vaccine, 33,668 HCWs received their second dose. The first dose was also administered to 1,03,313 FLWs.

The 19 private hospitals participating in the vaccination drive administered shots to 4,128 beneficiaries on Thursday. A total of 10,145 beneficiaries have received vaccines at private hospitals so far. Six more hospitals registered with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and will join the vaccination drive from Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement. These are Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital in Sion; Sapna Health Care Centre in Ghatkopar; Millat Diagnostic in Jogeshwari; Balaji Hospital in Malad; Dr Meena’s Multispecialty Hospital and Dr Bhatia’s Hospital in Bhandup. Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Masina Hospital will also join the drive.

After incidents of overcrowding on the first two days, many private hospitals released a standard operating procedure for beneficiaries to follow. Instructions include maintaining a distance of a minimum of six metres between people in a queue. In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Fortis Hospital in Mulund urged beneficiaries to avoid crowding and requested cooperation with the authorities. Those coming for vaccinations have also been asked to check with their doctors about the possibility of side effects and allergic reactions to the vaccine.

On Thursday, six people reported minor side effects, such as dizziness, following vaccination. They were kept under observation for 30 minutes and then discharged.