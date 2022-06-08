Covid-19, ailments and jail may not hamper parties’ efforts to secure votes in RS polls
Mumbai: As the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a prestige battle for the Rajya Sabha, the two fronts are going all-out to ensure that their ailing, Covid-19 positive and incarcerated legislators exercise their franchise in the elections due on 10 June.
One of the prominent names on the list of ailing lawmakers is the leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.
This list also covers two unwell BJP MLAs from Pune and two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators, namely Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who have both been arrested by central agencies in connection with separate money laundering cases.
A total of seven candidates, including union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Dr Anil Bonde and ex-MP Dhananjay (Munna) Mahadik of the BJP, former union minister Praful Patel (NCP), Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress), and Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar of the Shiv Sena are in the fray for six seats.
Pawar and Mahadik, who hail from Kolhapur, are locked in a close contest for the sixth seat with the legislators from smaller parties and independents holding the key to their victory. This is for the first time in 24 years that the elections to the Rajya Sabha, which take place through the open ballot system, are being contested.
According to an aide of Fadnavis, “There is still time to go for the elections. He will get tested again.” He also pointed to how the Maharashtra legislature secretariat had sought advice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on how legislators with Covid-19 should be allowed to vote.
In the general elections, Covid-19 positive voters with PPE kits are allowed to exercise their franchise during the last hour of voting.
The BJP, meanwhile, is planning to airlift its MLA from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap, who has battled a serious ailment for almost two months, and Mukta Tilak, who represents the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city and is unwell for the past few months, having battled cancer and Covid-19.
Malik and Deshmukh, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in separate cases, have moved court seeking nod to cast their votes.
Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the Maharashtra legislature secretariat, said that the facility to vote using the postal ballot was available only for those legislators held in preventive detention. “For those who are ailing, the ECI can use its special prerogative and decide,” he explained.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics