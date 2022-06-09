Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since February 15
- Mumbai remains the highest contributor to the western state's tally though the city witnessed a marginal dip in its daily count in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,702 new Covid-19 cases were logged in Mumbai on Thursday, down from 1,765 the day before.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in its Covid-19 caseload since February 15 after as many as 2,813 people tested positive for the infection, according to the health bulletin data. With this, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of the western state has touched 79,01,628, the health bulletin data revealed.
Mumbai remains the highest contributor to the western state's tally though the city witnessed a marginal dip in its daily count in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,702 new Covid-19 cases were logged in Mumbai on Thursday, down from 1,765 the day before. The total Covid-19 case count in Mumbai currently stands at 10,74,321.
Maharashtra recorded one fresh fatality on Thursday, and it was contributed by its capital Mumbai. The overall death toll in the state has reached 1,47,867, of which, Mumbai accounts for 19,570.
As many as 1,047 people recuperated from the virus on Thursday, less than the previous day's tally of 1,327. The new additions have taken the overall recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,42,190.
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
In an email communication to Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka, Bhushan wrote that of the 7,240 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, 81 per cent of the infections was contributed by these states.
(With bureau inputs)
