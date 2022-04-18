Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said.

The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out.

The discharge of 71 people in the last 24 hours took the recovery count to 77,27,443, leaving the state with 634 active cases, he said. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.

Mumbai added 34 cases during the day, accounting for more than half of the new tally. It also revealed that the Covid-19 fatality rate was 1.78 per cent, the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, while 18,635 tests conducted in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of samples examined to 7,98,84,936. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,75,904; fresh cases 59; death toll 1,47,827; recoveries 77,27,443; active cases 634; total tests 7,98,84,936.