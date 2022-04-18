Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said.
The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out.
The discharge of 71 people in the last 24 hours took the recovery count to 77,27,443, leaving the state with 634 active cases, he said. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
Mumbai added 34 cases during the day, accounting for more than half of the new tally. It also revealed that the Covid-19 fatality rate was 1.78 per cent, the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, while 18,635 tests conducted in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of samples examined to 7,98,84,936. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,75,904; fresh cases 59; death toll 1,47,827; recoveries 77,27,443; active cases 634; total tests 7,98,84,936.
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters. The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.
Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported
Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP claims links between 1 accused and AAP
Delhi BJP leaders on Monday claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the ruling AAP, saying police should probe why 'masterminds' of the incident were "found associated with a particular party". In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
