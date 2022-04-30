Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death

With 26,995 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,88,145.
There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now.
There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

 Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. 

There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. 

As many as 135 patients recovered during the day, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 77,28,891. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas -- reported 115 infections during the day. 

The Pune division -- which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts -- recorded 27 new cases. The lone death was reported from Mumbai. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent. 

With 26,995 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,88,145. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,732; new cases 155; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,28,891; active cases 998; total tests 8,01,88,145. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus mumbai + 1 more
covid-19 coronavirus mumbai
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Bharat said it was a part of their strategy to attack the government from all sides and the plot was to show the Maharashtra government was not promoting the cause of any particular religion (HT photo)

    Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday

    Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.

  • The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15Cr. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth 15Cr

    The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth 15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.

  • The Old Bridge in Ambernath taluka that helps to reach the old Mumbai-Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. Bamboo sticks can be seen below the bridge for support. Its portions have fallen and its railings are missing too. (HT PHOTO)

    Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state

    For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap. According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

  • Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation staff collecting waste in the city for conversion into biomass fuel. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel

    The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.

  • The Nagpada police station had registered a murder case in connection with the incident and arrested Konar from Mumbai Central railway station the next day (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy

    Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out