Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843.
There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths.
As many as 135 patients recovered during the day, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 77,28,891. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas -- reported 115 infections during the day.
The Pune division -- which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts -- recorded 27 new cases. The lone death was reported from Mumbai. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
With 26,995 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,88,145. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,732; new cases 155; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,28,891; active cases 998; total tests 8,01,88,145.
Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.
Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state
For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap. According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
