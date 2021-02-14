Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Twenty private hospitals across south Mumbai have now been permitted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start vaccination centres for coronavirus, to inoculate their healthcare staff. These vaccination centres at the selected private hospitals will not be open for any other walk-in beneficiaries or the general public, as per the decision taken by the civic body. These hospitals will start vaccination centres for their staff either from Tuesday or Wednesday.
BMC is currently vaccinating healthcare workers as part of phase one of the vaccination drive that began on January 16, and frontline workers as part of phase two of the drive, which began on February 4.
Until Saturday, 114,207 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across 23 hospitals and jumbo Covid-19 facilities in the city. Of these 90,034 are healthcare workers, and 24,173 are frontline workers. BMC will start administering the second dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers on Monday, which marks 28 days from the day they started receiving their first dose.
On Sunday, a team of officers from the civic public health department conducted inspections of 20 private hospitals across south Mumbai, to check if they qualify to become vaccination centres for their healthcare staff.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the public health department said, “All 20 private hospitals have qualified. We invited their staff for training sessions on how to administer the vaccine. Five staffers per booth, per hospital, will be trained by BMC. Whosoever comes up, can attend the training. After which, they can start the vaccination centres.”
Two training sessions have been organised, one on Monday afternoon and another on Tuesday morning. Those who can attend Monday’s session will be able to start the vaccination centres at the respective hospitals from Tuesday, and those who attend Tuesday’s training session will start the vaccination centres at their respective hospitals from Wednesday.
Global Hospital, SL Raheja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, Kokilaben hospital, Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, ESIC Hospital, are among the private hospitals permitted after Sunday’s inspection drive. Space, technical manpower and storage capacity for vaccine vials were the main criteria for the qualification of these hospitals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari meets Amit Shah in Delhi post aircraft controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC issues notice to American embassy for New Jersey resident in a murder appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹95.21 for a litre, petrol price reaches all-time high in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox