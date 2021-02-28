IND USA
According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.(AFP)
mumbai news

Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring

This rise is being called the second wave of infections in the state and has brought about fresh restrictions as well as extended lockdowns in areas including Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitnagar.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST

Maharashtra, one of the coronavirus (Covid-19) hotspots of India, reported 8,293 fresh infection cases on Sunday, 360 less cases than it reported on Saturday. The steady rise of Covid-19 cases in the state, being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of virus strains and lifting of the lockdown, has been witnessed since February.

According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

Here is a look at how Maharashtra cities are doing:

Pune- Pune has recorded 790 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the number of fresh cases was slightly lower at 743. The total number of infections in the city is 209,269.

Navi Mumbai- Navi Mumbai recorded 153 fresh cases on Sunday, while it recorded 116 cases on the previous day. The total number of Covid cases stands at 59,817.

Thane- Thane too saw a spike in its daily Covid tally on Sunday as 211 fresh cases were recorded on Sunday while 202 cases were reported on Saturday. As many as 62,869 people have been infected with the disease in the city.

Amravati- As many as 632 people were infected with Covid in the city on Sunday. On Saturday, the number was much lower at 423. A total of 24,469 people have been infected with the virus here.

Nagpur- The city saw 796 fresh infections on Sunday, 42 less than its Saturday tally of 838. As many as 132,481 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Nagpur.

The rise in temperature in Mumbai city was in line with IMD’s forecast for the day. (HT FILE PHOTO).
mumbai news

Mumbai’s temperature rises to match season's highest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season’s highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21.
According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.(AFP)
mumbai news

Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
This rise is being called the second wave of infections in the state and has brought about fresh restrictions as well as extended lockdowns in areas including Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitnagar.
Police officers maintain vigil at Marine Drive during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
mumbai news

Beware of online pitfalls, Mumbai cops' advisory tells people

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Accounts being operated by minors must be checked by their parents or guardians to ensure nothing is amiss in their conduct that could make them prey to online predators, an official said.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
mumbai news

MVA govt made strategy for no debate on performance, says Fadnavis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Fadnavis claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government is "directionless" and has failed on all fronts.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod. (HT File photo)
mumbai news

What made Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod resign?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Rathod, 50, is a four-time Shiv Sena legislator from Digras assembly constituency in the state’s Yavatmal district.
The show of strength by Sanjay Rathod at the Poharadevi temple in Washim tilted the balance against the Sena leader, said party leaders.
mumbai news

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod hands over resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • The BJP has alleged that the deceased woman was in a relationship with Rathod and he should be booked in the case.
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Ambani bomb scare: Vehicle used by suspects identified

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Police officials in the crime branch said the car was last seen on the Bhiwandi-Nashik highway. The police are now scouring nearby villages for clues and more details. On February 25 afternoon, a Scorpio car was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, about 600 metres away from the Ambani residence.
The renovated Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Despite renovation, Thane stadium still not the ideal sports ground

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Three years since the Dadoji Konddev Stadium has been shut for renovation, sportspersons from Thane and nearby cities are left without a proper place to practice
Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde assured to come up with an effective solution with the help of experts and solve the issue of green weeds growing in the river. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body appoints agency to study sewer lines in city limits

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:57 AM IST
In the wake of the demand to make the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers pollution, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has appointed a private agency to study all the sewer lines meeting the water bodies in KDMC limits
An antigen test being done in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

189 new Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to complete 99 per cent of the first dose of vaccination for health workers
An RT-PCR test in Vashi. (Bachchan Kumar/HT)
mumbai news

Covid cases increase by 45% in Navi Mumbai

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In the last 15 days, Covid cases in Navi Mumbai have gone up by 45 per cent and the doubling rate has come down from 676 to 404 days
Warning sign for crocodile at Nerul creek. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Crocodile warning board to keep people away from Navi Mumbai creek

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Following the rescue of a crocodile from the pond behind Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur, the corporation has put up boards at the Sector 6 creek adjoining Palm Beach Road in Nerul, warning people to stay away from the water
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 8,623 new Covid-19 infections, taking the count to 2,146,777. It also recorded 51 deaths, taking the toll to 52,092
Sitaram Kunte. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sitaram Kunte has been appointed as the chief secretary of Maharashtra on Saturday
(AP)
mumbai news

Centre’s new social media regulations dictatorial: Maharashtra IT minister Satej Patil

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Maharashtra minister of state for information technology (IT) Satej Patil on Saturday criticised the Central government’s regulations for social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter and over-the-top (OTT) players such as content streaming platforms, calling them “dictatorial” and a threat to democracy and freedom of expression
