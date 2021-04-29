Covid-19 vaccine back in stock in Mumbai, vaccination to begin at 12 noon: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday night following which it will be distributed at the vaccination centres, resuming the inoculation drive from the afternoon, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

“Good News Mumbai! We are receiving a fresh stock of #Covishield tonight to be distributed only in Gov & MCGM hospitals/ centres (not Pvt) tomorrow morning. So, all Gov & MCGM, CVCs will be functional but only post 12 PM See you getting #Vaccinated #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate,” the Mumbai civic body said in a tweet on Wednesday evening after it was announced that 40 out of 73 private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to insufficient vaccines stock.

The crucial development comes at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing a massing surge in daily Covid-19 cases, which has also prompted the state government to consider extended the statewide lockdown by 15 days till May 15. On Wednesday, overall cases in the state witnessed a jump of 63,309 cases whereas Mumbai reported 4,926 fresh cases.

Maharashtra has announced free vaccination for all in the age group of 18-44 years in the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that begins on May 1. It would cost the state government ₹6,500 crore to vaccinate around 57.1 million citizens in this age group. The state, however, has said that it will not be able to roll out the phase 3 of the drive on May 1 for want of enough stock, adding that the drive will be rolled out as per the availability of the vaccine.

"We are all eager to know whether the vaccination will start from May 1. The answer is that the vaccination will not start from May 1. The reason is that (sufficient vaccines) are not available immediately with us today itself," the state’s health minister Rajesh Tope earlier said.

He added that the state shall form a committee that includes health department representatives and some senior ministers to do micro-planning about implementing the vaccination programme. The panel will discuss if people can be categorised into 18-25, 25-35 and 35-44 age groups for inoculation.” The committee will discuss whether the 35-44 age group can be vaccinated first or those with co-morbidities among these will be inoculated first," he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on the immunisation campaign later in the day.