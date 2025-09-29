CR completes trials of KAVACH in Panvel-Roha stretch

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) on Sunday completed trials of KAVACH, an automatic train protection system in locomotives, at Somatne, Apta, and Jite stations in the Panvel-Roha section. As many as 730 locomotives under CR have earlier been approved to be equipped with KAVACH. (HT PHOTO)

KAVACH is designed to enhance safety in trains by preventing signal passing at danger (SPAD), overspeeding and collisions. According to the railway officials, the system uses radio links for acquiring real-time signalling information and the location of the locomotives. The system processes the collected data to enforce movement authority (MA) limits, meaning the permission to move along a section of track under safe conditions, speed limits and safety margins, ensuring safer and more efficient train operations.

As many as 730 locomotives under CR have earlier been approved to be equipped with KAVACH. Earlier this year, CR awarded tenders for the provision of KAVACH on its entire Rail Network of over 4000 Route Kilometres, spread over five divisions of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.

The CR officials said that three priority stations were identified in each division where stationary KAVACH systems were installed after extensive testing.

Parallelly, testing, network monitoring and training facilities were also carried out in all five divisions of Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusawal, Pune, and Solapur. The trials began in Central Railway with the Balwani-Kem-Dhavlas section of Solapur division on September 10.