htmumbai@hindustantimes.com CR imports shockproof shoes from Malaysia for staff to handle high-powered cables

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is introducing shockproof shoes for their staff to keep them safe while handling high-powered cables. The job description of the staff is to maintain and repair the 25,000-volt cables that power the trains.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This is the first time that the Indian Railways are procuring imported shoes from Malaysia, said CR authorities, since there are no Indian companies manufacturing this variant of specialised shoes required for the job.

On May 29, the first lot of 11 dielectric shoes arrived at the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, which was given to the rail employees working in the Traction Distribution vertical within the electrical department. They work on overhead equipment, power supply installations, substation installations, and other major electric works on the rail lines. When worn, these shoes, referred to as ‘Class 3’ models, can prevent electric shocks.

Sources said the existing shoes fall under the ‘Class 2’ category worn by the staff and can bear up to 17,000 volts of power. The cost of these shoes is around ₹10,000 or so (plus taxes).

“This is the first-of-its-kind on Indian Railways, and Central Railway has the distinction of being the first zonal railway to provide these special dielectric shoes to its staff. It is a safety measure to avoid incidents of electric shocks during work,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, chief PRO, CR.

The Class-3 dielectric shoes can sustain up to 33,000 volts and help prevent any untoward incidents to those handling the overhead cables and equipment that supplies 25,000-volt electricity. The orange-coloured shoes will act as a bad conductor of electricity and will insulate the user from 1 milli ampere of power leaking.

CR authorities said they carried out research for over six months and spoke to several distributors before finalising this special shoes. These are being procured at ₹20000 each (plus taxes) and would require over 1,500 for their employees.

CR officials said they internally tested the shoes and with various institutes, and found that they prevent electric shock. “Dielectric shoes are essential safety equipment for technicians working near live electrical equipment, including those working underground or on overhead lines,” said another official.

As per the procedure, in case of any disruption in OHE cables, the electric supply is discontinued before taking up the work. However, officials said there have been times when the slightest folly can be life-threatening. In the future, the railways intend to make this part of the uniform for their staff.