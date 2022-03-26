CR passengers hit by delay in local trains due to caution orders
MUMBAI: Local train passengers have been hit by a delay in services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations. Authorities have imposed precautionary caution orders on the mainline due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the Central Railway.
The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line while on the fast line the delay is up to 20 minutes.
Amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway station, speed restrictions were imposed but they were later eased. However, at present, there are 41 caution orders imposed on the Central Railway, impacting the smooth operation of local train services.
Such orders restrict the operational speed of trains between 15 kmph to 75 kmph leading to the bunching of local trains. The speed restrictions are expected to be removed soon after the CR completes the work on the tracks.
“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.
A Vikhroli resident said that the local trains on the Central Railway are delayed every day. “I travel daily during the afternoon and have been noticing the train delays for over one week. There have also been instances when a local train is cancelled without any intimation. This did not happen earlier,” said Aishwarya Nair.
A passenger association stated that the railway authorities should complete the ongoing work as soon as possible as the delay results in overcrowding. “The work should be completed soon and speed restrictions should be removed as the train delays increase overcrowding at the railway stations,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics