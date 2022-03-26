CR passengers hit by delay in local trains due to caution orders

MUMBAI: Local train passengers have been hit by a delay in services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations. Authorities have imposed precautionary caution orders on the mainline due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the Central Railway.

The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line while on the fast line the delay is up to 20 minutes.

Amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway station, speed restrictions were imposed but they were later eased. However, at present, there are 41 caution orders imposed on the Central Railway, impacting the smooth operation of local train services.

Such orders restrict the operational speed of trains between 15 kmph to 75 kmph leading to the bunching of local trains. The speed restrictions are expected to be removed soon after the CR completes the work on the tracks.

“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

A Vikhroli resident said that the local trains on the Central Railway are delayed every day. “I travel daily during the afternoon and have been noticing the train delays for over one week. There have also been instances when a local train is cancelled without any intimation. This did not happen earlier,” said Aishwarya Nair.

A passenger association stated that the railway authorities should complete the ongoing work as soon as possible as the delay results in overcrowding. “The work should be completed soon and speed restrictions should be removed as the train delays increase overcrowding at the railway stations,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.