MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) has proposed extending the fourth rail line on Asangaon-Kasara route in the forthcoming General Budget. This is in addition to the already approved Kalyan-Asangaon section, thus covering the entire 67-km route. CR proposes extending fourth rail line on Asangaon-Kasara route

Currently, CR authorities have prepared a basic proposal for the construction of the 35-km fourth rail line between Kalyan and Kasara. Route charting, land identification, and getting permissions for land acquisition, etc., will begin after approval from the union railway ministry.

The proposal for the new track between Asangaon and Kasara has been sent to the Railway Board for approval. Once approved, the work for this phase will begin.

Meanwhile, a 32km-long fourth track, that will require 25-hectare land, has been approved between Kalyan and Asangaon at an estimated cost of ₹398.88 crore. Currently, land acquisition process is underway with December 2026 as the expected deadline for completion.

The work on the third line is already underway in two phases between Kalyan and Asangaon and Asangaon and Kasara, that in the long run will segregate operations of suburban and outstation trains. A railway engineer said 52% of the work has been completed.

CR is also working on increasing the length of platforms at Kasara station as well as developing space for separating local and long-distance trains.

“The Asangaon to Kasara section is expected to be completed by March 2025 while the Kalyan to Asangaon section will be ready by December 2025,” said a CR official.

The estimated cost for the third track between Kalyan and Kasara is ₹1342 crore, involving 52-hectare land. CR has already acquired 36 hectare of private and government land and is looking at acquiring 16 hectare of forest land.

Several other works are being undertaken by CR as per Railway Board’s instruction to the rail zones to enhance existing rail infrastructure by adding new rail tracks and creating more terminuses. The fifth and sixth track between Kalyan and Kurla, and its extension till CSMT, is underway. On the Karjat end, 25% of the work on Kalyan-Badlapur third line is completed. The project is being carried out under the MUTP phase 3A project.