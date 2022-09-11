CR terminates train before final destination, passengers irked
While some refused to deboard the train, some approached the station manager at Thane and forced Central Railway (CR) to continue the journey to the original destination
Mumbai Passengers on the Vellankanni (Tamil Nadu)-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express were irked when the railways announced that their train will be terminated at Thane station on Friday midnight, instead of LTT.
While some refused to deboard the train, some approached the station manager at Thane and forced Central Railway (CR) to continue the journey to the original destination. According to CR officials, this was a decision taken from an operational point of view as the train was running four hours late.
The Vellankanni - LTT special train departed from Vellankanni at 2:35 pm on September 8 and was scheduled to arrive at LTT on September 9 at around 8:30pm. However, the train was delayed and arrived at Thane station at midnight, which is when an announcement was made that the train will be terminated at Thane.
“There were guards who entered the train and asked us to vacate. As we were already inconvenienced by the lack of water supply and a few other issues on the train, we were not keen on deboarding before the scheduled arrival. For many of us, our relatives were waiting at LTT to pick us up. While some of us stayed put, a few others approached the station master at Thane station,” said Oliver Pereira, 54, a passenger who had a reservation in Sleeper class coach.
Meanwhile, another senior citizen passenger who resides in Sion, Joseph Fernandes (69), said, “I was returning from a pilgrimage to Vellankanni. At midnight finding a mode of transport from Thane to reach Sion with my luggage would have been quite tedious for me.”
After almost 45 minutes of persistence by passengers, the train headed towards LTT. “If the decision to terminate train at Thane was not executed, everyone would have reached LTT within 15 minutes. Everyone ended up wasting a lot of time arguing and explaining,” added Pereira.
An officer from CR said, “The train was running late by almost 3.5 hours and from an operational point of view, it becomes difficult to make a platform available for the train. As this train had stops at Kalyan and Thane as well and many passengers alighted at these stations, the decision to terminate was taken.”
PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.
GRP busts begging racket, arrests woman for kidnapping toddler
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police on Saturday for allegedly running an inter-state begging racket. The police also took custody of the woman Anju Kisan Valmiki's minor daughters involved in the crime. Although the police officers are not clear about how many times the trio had visited the city, they said that the three have been playing a major role in supplying infants and toddlers with begging rackets.
Six-year-old boy drowns in immersion pond while playing
Ulhasnagar: A six-year-old boy drowned in a makeshift immersion pond on Saturday evening while playing, his body was discovered late at night in the pond in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the boy slipped into the waters while playing with his friends. The deceased boy, identified as Rajveer Belekar was a resident of Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ulhasnagar. A year ago, the boy had lost his father. He lived with his mother and grandmother.
Two flats in Worli sold for ₹151 crore
Mumbai: The city's luxury realty market is witnessing a new high, with the latest deal, registered last week, fetching the developer ₹151 crore for two flats in a luxury building in Worli. The deal took place in the ultra-luxury project Three Sixty West, which is home to several top business and Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor. According to documents made available by Indextap.com, the deals were registered on September 8.
Moose Wala murder: 6th shooter, two aides sent to seven-day police remand
A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two associates to seven-day police remand in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies on Saturday.
