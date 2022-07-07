CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations

MUMBAI: With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway (CR) has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations.

These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The cover shed is also easier to install as compared to traditional roof-cover sheds available on railway platforms. On Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported about the problems faced by passengers at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations due to the lack of roofs at certain parts of platforms.

Passengers have to use umbrellas to avoid getting drenched while waiting for trains.

The structure will be installed in the middle of platforms number three and four at Masjid Bunder railway station and platform number one at Parel railway station. The roof shed of the railway platform will be provided in the middle of the platforms due to the short distance between railway tracks and the railway platform.

As per the Central Railway, the railway tracks and the platforms are closed and temporary arrangements to the railway platforms at Masjid Bunder were made in the past but had failed due to heavy rainfall snipping the roof off.

“We have been thinking of unique ideas to provide roof cover sheds to railway platforms at both Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. A long-span structure will cover the railway platform on both the railway stations,” said a senior Central Railway official who did not want to be named.

Passenger associations have stated that they have raised the issue of no roof sheds at both the stations for years but railways have not been able to solve the problem, “We have written to Central Railway constantly regarding Masjid Bunder and Parel but nothing has come out of it. Passengers have no option other than getting drenched in the rain. Railways should provide a solution immediately,” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.