CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
MUMBAI: With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway (CR) has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations.
These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The cover shed is also easier to install as compared to traditional roof-cover sheds available on railway platforms. On Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported about the problems faced by passengers at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations due to the lack of roofs at certain parts of platforms.
Passengers have to use umbrellas to avoid getting drenched while waiting for trains.
The structure will be installed in the middle of platforms number three and four at Masjid Bunder railway station and platform number one at Parel railway station. The roof shed of the railway platform will be provided in the middle of the platforms due to the short distance between railway tracks and the railway platform.
As per the Central Railway, the railway tracks and the platforms are closed and temporary arrangements to the railway platforms at Masjid Bunder were made in the past but had failed due to heavy rainfall snipping the roof off.
“We have been thinking of unique ideas to provide roof cover sheds to railway platforms at both Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. A long-span structure will cover the railway platform on both the railway stations,” said a senior Central Railway official who did not want to be named.
Passenger associations have stated that they have raised the issue of no roof sheds at both the stations for years but railways have not been able to solve the problem, “We have written to Central Railway constantly regarding Masjid Bunder and Parel but nothing has come out of it. Passengers have no option other than getting drenched in the rain. Railways should provide a solution immediately,” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
-
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. This came to light in a review done by the state's basic education department. Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
-
Unsold flats reduce in NCR as relators keep away from new projects, says report
An increase in sale of residential units and a conscious decision by developers to regulate new projects has led to a 16% decline in unsold housing stock between July 2021 and July 2022 in the National Capital Region, a report by a private consultancy, Anarock, has said.
-
14,461 khataraas removed from city roads in four months
Mumbai: In order to de-clog the streets and ensure free flow of traffic, as many as 14,461 abandoned vehicles (khataraas) were removed from the city roads in the past four months by the Mumbai traffic police. The 14,461 vehicles, which include two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers, were removed from March 6 to July 2.
-
City got 212% more rain than normal this week
Between July 1 and July 6 this year, the city received 634.3mm of rain. Firstly, it is more than twice the normal rainfall amount for those six days, which stands at 203.6mm, per India Meteorological Department data. That's 212% more rain received by Mumbai this week than it normally should. Secondly, 634.3mm of rain is a large chunk of the total seasonal rainfall received by the city this monsoon.
-
Chemist arrested for illegal sale of kits to end pregnancy
A team from the chief minister's flying squad, the Food and Drugs Administration and the health department jointly raided a chemist shop in Sohna on Tuesday and arrested the shop owner for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally. Officials said the shop owner, identified as Nafiz (known by Nafiz's first name), was also found supplying the kits to quacks in the area. Police said Nafiz was caught with five medical termination of pregnancy kits.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics