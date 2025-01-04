Mumbai: The Bhor and Thal ghats, which connect Mumbai with Pune and Nashik respectively, are challenging terrains for motormen navigating trains along the Central Railway (CR). These steep gradients often necessitate multiple halts as a safety measure, adding to delays. In order to address this, CR authorities are planning to introduce Speed Sensing Devices (SSDs), a type of speed governor, on the Kasara-Igatpuri and Karjat-Lonavala ghat sections. The proposal is currently awaiting final approval from the Railway Board. CR to introduce speed governors in Ghat sections to enhance efficiency

The SSDs are slated to be installed on the rail lines near Kalyan, where the slopes feature a 1:37 gradient—indicating a rise of 1 metre for every 37 metres travelled. These devices will monitor and regulate train speeds, ensuring greater operational efficiency. “Trains are made to halt several times along these stretches to prevent the risk of rolling down the slopes. The speed governors will enable real-time monitoring. If a train maintains a constant or reduced speed, the system will evaluate that it is under control, allowing it to proceed without needing a red signal stop. Each halt currently results in a 20-25 minute delay, so these devices will significantly improve punctuality,” explained a CR official.

The proposed speed limits for the SSDs range between 25-40 kmph, ensuring trains can safely navigate the ghat sections without frequent halts. At present, long-distance trains entering Mumbai stop at least four times on these stretches for safety reasons, especially when descending the slopes. These devices, tested by the Railway’s Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), aim to eliminate this inefficiency.

On an average day, the CR handles around 100 long-distance trains entering Mumbai. The existing system diverts trains to uphill tracks if signals or track circuits detect malfunctions or loss of control. To manage steep climbs, additional engines, known as bunkers, are often deployed.

The Bhor Ghats section, part of the Sahyadri mountain range, dates back to 1856 and was completed in eight years. Similarly, the Thal Ghats section to Igatpuri was inaugurated in 1865. These engineering marvels have served the region for over a century, but modern upgrades are essential to meet current demands.

In addition to the SSD project, CR is working to augment the Kalyan-Kasara corridor. This includes extending platform lengths at Kasara and constructing a separate line for freight and long-distance trains. A third rail line spanning 67 km is also under construction at an estimated cost of ₹793 crore.

These developments aim to enhance safety, reduce delays, and ensure smoother operations, cementing Central Railway’s role as a critical link in India’s transport network.