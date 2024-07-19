CR to operate 4-hour traffic-power block to launch Carnac bridge girder

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will implement a special power and traffic block from the night of July 20 (Saturday) and 21 (Sunday) from 12:30 am to 4:30am to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station. This will affect multiple train lines between Byculla and CSMT, Wadala Road and CSMT. HT Image

The Carnac Bunder bridge, originally constructed during the British era, has been an important connector in Mumbai. The bridge was demolished on November 20, 2022, due to its deteriorating condition and to make way for a new and safer structure. The reconstruction is part of modernising the city’s infrastructure for better safety and efficiency for rail operations in the area.

During this four-hour block period, suburban train services will be disrupted, with no availability between Byculla and CSMT on the Main Line and Wadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour line. Suburban services on the Main Line will be short-terminated or originate at Byculla, Parel, Thane, and Kalyan stations, while services on the Harbour Line will be short-terminated or originate at Vadala Road station.

The last local train from CSMT will depart at 12:14am and reach Kasara at 3am, the last local train heading to CSMT will depart from Kalyan at 10:34pm and arrive at CSMT at 12:06am. The first fast local train from CSMT will depart at 4:47am and arrive at Karjat at 6:07am, while the first slow local train heading to CSMT will depart from Thane at 4 am and arrive at CSMT at 04:56am.

Similarly, on the Harbour line, the last local train from CSMT will depart at 12:13am and arrive at Panvel at 01:33am. The last local train for CSMT will depart from Panvel at 10:46pm and arrive at CSMT at 12:05am. The first local train from CSMT will depart at 4:52am and arrive at Panvel at 6:12am, while the first local train heading to CSMT will depart from Bandra at 4:17am and arrive at CSMT at 4:48am. Along with this, six Mail or Express trains will be short-terminated at Dadar station.